IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $585.75

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.75 and traded as high as $630.00. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 14,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 497.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The company has a market cap of £591.31 million and a P/E ratio of 39.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) news, insider Elaine Bond sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47), for a total value of £85,800 ($112,098.25). Also, insider Giles Kirkley Willits sold 93,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £567,988.11 ($742,080.10). Insiders sold a total of 231,077 shares of company stock valued at $139,951,331 over the last 90 days.

About IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.