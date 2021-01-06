IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.95

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $801.95 and traded as high as $888.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $880.00, with a volume of 465,094 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

