IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.84

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $35.03. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 296,411 shares changing hands.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

