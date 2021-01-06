Ignis (IGNIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.49 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Ignis has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $5.49 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbit, Indodax, STEX, Vebitcoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

