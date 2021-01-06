Ignis Price Tops $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and STEX. Ignis has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

