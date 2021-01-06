IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

