iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.62. 1,096,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 791,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $14,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

