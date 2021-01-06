IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,361.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $511,524.85 and $17,361.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OEX, Allbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, Cashierest, OEX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Upbit, Allbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.