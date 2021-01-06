II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

