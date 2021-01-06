Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,354. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

