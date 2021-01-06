Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $21.00. 748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

