ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $282,905.59 and approximately $12,130.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,733,804 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

