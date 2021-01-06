IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,235.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 45750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213 ($15.85).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,070.47.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.