IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,070.47

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,070.47 and traded as high as $1,214.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,213.00, with a volume of 347,818 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI plc (IMI.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.47.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.