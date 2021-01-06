Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.62

Shares of Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $35.01. Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 816,385 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.15. The company has a market cap of £7.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

