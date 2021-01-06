ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $12.20. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 687,362 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.84.

About ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.