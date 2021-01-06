Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $419,470.38 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,381,390.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 295,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

