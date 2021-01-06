Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.35

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 4537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Impinj alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $424,202. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Impinj by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.