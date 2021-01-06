Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NARI opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock valued at $115,651,503.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $25,703,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

