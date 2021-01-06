Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.28

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

