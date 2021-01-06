Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Up 6.4%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $78.81. 461,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 239,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

