Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

