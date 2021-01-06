Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.73

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $24.50. Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 55,860 shares traded.

ISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$413 million and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. Analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

