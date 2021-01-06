Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

