InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 215,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 199,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of InfraCap MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

