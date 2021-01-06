Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske Sells 2,293 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 923,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

