Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.84

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 11621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.