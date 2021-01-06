INLOCK Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $741.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,336,044,790 tokens.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

