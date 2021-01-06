InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) Head to Head Review

Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ivivi Technologies and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Ivivi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $156.36 million 9.58 $61.15 million $1.60 29.29

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Ivivi Technologies.

Summary

InMode beats Ivivi Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivivi Technologies

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

