Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 6,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 47,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.