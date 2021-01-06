Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.92. 21,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 25,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

