Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Trading Up 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 20,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 257,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

