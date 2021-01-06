Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 65,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 212,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 295.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 672,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 502,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

