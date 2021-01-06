INO COIN (INO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,568.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00017180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $522,568.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

