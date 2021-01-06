Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

INGN stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $976.07 million, a PE ratio of -490.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

