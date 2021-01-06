Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 640,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,448. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inovalon by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

