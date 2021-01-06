Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $14.76. Inseego shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 2,876,370 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inseego by 72.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 19.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

