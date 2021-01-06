Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Insider Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group Plc (III.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Friday, October 30th, Julia Wilson bought 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).

Shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock opened at GBX 1,198 ($15.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. 3i Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,199 ($15.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group Plc (III.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

About 3i Group Plc (III.L)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.