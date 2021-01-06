Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TXG stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. 2,754,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,776. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

