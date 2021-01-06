Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 3,060 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 236,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,525. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

