Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Sells 14,296 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.90. 757,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.46 and its 200-day moving average is $322.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $373.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

