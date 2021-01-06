Insider Selling: Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 324 Shares of Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $13,834.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at $771,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 325,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. BidaskClub cut Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $404,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

