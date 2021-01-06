Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AtriCure by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

