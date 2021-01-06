Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 791,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a PE ratio of -362.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

