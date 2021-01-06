Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.64. 2,297,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

