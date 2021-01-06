Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 384,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,228. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

