Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CASY traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 384,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,228. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
