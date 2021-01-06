Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 804 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.
- On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.
- On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,104. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
