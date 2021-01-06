Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 804 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,104. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

