Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells 7,839 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLPI opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

