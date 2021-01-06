Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells 3,599 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 1,076,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

