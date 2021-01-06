Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00.

GNRC stock traded up $18.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.29. 1,185,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,757. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.